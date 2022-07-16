The Dangerous Link Between Viagra And Certain Brands Of Honey
When you think of aphrodisiacs to spice up a romantic meal, oysters definitely come to mind first, but honey and chocolate are also on the list (via Refinery 29). Honey's association with sex and romance dates back to Greece's Classical period. Hippocrates, "the father of medicine," advised couples to consume milk and honey before sex for a more intimate experience, per Refinery 29. Today, we know honeymoons as the vacation you take after you get married, but the word originates from Scandinavia, where couples would drink mead (aka honey wine) after marriage to increase their chances of conception (via Brides).
Honey's positive effect on sexual well-being is also backed by science. According to Reader's Digest Canada, boron, which is found in honey, "helps regulate estrogen and testosterone levels and provides a natural energy boost." Pure honey may naturally help get you in the mood, so it wasn't too far of a leap for companies to start selling infused honey for sexual enhancement. These companies crossed a line with the FDA, however, when the ingredient list left out a few key pieces of info.
A few honey-based products contain the active drug ingredients in Viagra and Cialis
Four companies were recently called out by the FDA for selling honey-based products that contain tadalafil and sildenafil (the active drug ingredients in Cialis and Viagra) without any mention of it on the label. One of these companies was US Royal Honey LLC, which describes the enhanced honey on its website as "an all natural way to stimulate sexual appetite and spark desire between partners."
The FDA found that the product was not only far from all-natural, but potentially dangerous. When tadalafil and sildenafil interact with "nitrates found in some prescription drugs," which tend to be the types of drugs taken by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease, it can result in dangerously low blood pressure.
Not only did these misleading honey products put people in danger without their knowledge — not a very sexy thing to do — but selling them actually violated federal law. The FDA sent warning letters to US Royal Honey LLC, MKS Enterprise LLC, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA. The warning letters require the companies to respond within 15 working days and explain how they will remedy the situation. If they do not respond, the FDA can take legal action or seize the tainted products.