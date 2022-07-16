The Dangerous Link Between Viagra And Certain Brands Of Honey

Four companies were recently called out by the FDA for selling honey-based products that contain tadalafil and sildenafil (the active drug ingredients in Cialis and Viagra) without any mention of it on the label. One of these companies was US Royal Honey LLC, which describes the enhanced honey on its website as "an all natural way to stimulate sexual appetite and spark desire between partners."

The FDA found that the product was not only far from all-natural, but potentially dangerous. When tadalafil and sildenafil interact with "nitrates found in some prescription drugs," which tend to be the types of drugs taken by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease, it can result in dangerously low blood pressure.

Not only did these misleading honey products put people in danger without their knowledge — not a very sexy thing to do — but selling them actually violated federal law. The FDA sent warning letters to US Royal Honey LLC, MKS Enterprise LLC, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA. The warning letters require the companies to respond within 15 working days and explain how they will remedy the situation. If they do not respond, the FDA can take legal action or seize the tainted products.