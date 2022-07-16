The Most Expensive Champagne In The World Is Worth More Than You Think

Celebrating a holiday or main event in your family may call for some bubbly refreshments. A person that enjoys effervescent spirits may know specific details about Champagne that not everyone's aware of, such as the types of grapes used in production, what glasses work best, and the correct method of popping the cork. One thing you may not know, however, is just how much money people are willing to shed for one particular bottle in 2022.

Valued at $1.9 million, per a June press release from Champagne Avenue Foch (though New York Daily News put that figure at $1.8 million in 2013), the most expensive bottle of Champagne in the world until very recently was encrusted with white diamonds and had an 18-karat gold logo that no doubt contributed to the price. Released in 2013, it was produced by Shammi Shinh. What arguably made the bottle a true novelty was the artistry involved – an original emblem designed by U.K. businessman Alexander Amosu.

In 2013, Amosu was already known for designing expensive rarities that included the world's most expensive suit and a $26,000 Blackberry phone which contained roughly 1,400 diamonds, per Forbes. Fast-forward to 2022, and entrepreneur Shammi Shinh is still using unparalleled methods to market Champagne to consumers.