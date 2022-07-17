Robert Irvine May Have Hinted At Restaurant: Impossible's Shaky Future

"Restaurant: Impossible" has enjoyed rare longevity for television shows, as the first episode of the series' 20th season (per IMDb) has just dropped. However, all good things do eventually come to an end and the show's star chef, Robert Irvine, might have just hinted that the end could be near.

Over 20 seasons, there have been plenty of opportunities for people to become fans of "Restaurant: Impossible." That's left viewers with a lot of questions about the show, like what happens if a restaurant closes after being featured in an episode and what the cameras don't show that happens behind the scenes. Fortunately for devoted viewers, Irvine hasn't been shy about confirming suspicions about "Restaurant: Impossible."

On July 14, Irvine proved that he isn't afraid to respond to questions about the show when he answered an inquiry into the future of "Restaurant: Impossible" on Twitter. His response was short but clear.