Guy Fieri Is Looking To Score Big With His New Sports Bar Location

Back in the day, having Guy Fieri show up at your restaurant to tape a segment for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" could have a big impact on business. When the Minnesota Post followed up with some restaurants that were featured on the show, most reported a significant increase in sales. One restaurant, the Smack Shack at the 1029 Bar in Minneapolis, even claimed a 300% boost in long-term sales. That's a return well worth the investment of time spent filming!

We're not saying that means any restaurant that people associate with Fieri is a safe bet for success. Though, we'd be willing to bet the "Triple D" host is hoping it hugely improves the odds because Fieri owns a jaw-dropping number of restaurants, including chains with international locations like Guy's Burger Joint and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen & Bar. According to Fieri's website, he has more than 80 "scratch kitchen restaurant concepts" to his name and another 175 locations through his virtual brand, Flavortown Kitchen. But he's not done betting on himself yet. Now, the culinary all-star is taking a shot on a new business venture once again.