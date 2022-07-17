Guy Fieri Is Looking To Score Big With His New Sports Bar Location
Back in the day, having Guy Fieri show up at your restaurant to tape a segment for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" could have a big impact on business. When the Minnesota Post followed up with some restaurants that were featured on the show, most reported a significant increase in sales. One restaurant, the Smack Shack at the 1029 Bar in Minneapolis, even claimed a 300% boost in long-term sales. That's a return well worth the investment of time spent filming!
We're not saying that means any restaurant that people associate with Fieri is a safe bet for success. Though, we'd be willing to bet the "Triple D" host is hoping it hugely improves the odds because Fieri owns a jaw-dropping number of restaurants, including chains with international locations like Guy's Burger Joint and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen & Bar. According to Fieri's website, he has more than 80 "scratch kitchen restaurant concepts" to his name and another 175 locations through his virtual brand, Flavortown Kitchen. But he's not done betting on himself yet. Now, the culinary all-star is taking a shot on a new business venture once again.
Capital One Arena is getting a Guy Fieri Kitchen & Bar
Capitals and Wizards fans will soon have a new dining option during a game. Eater DC reports that Guy Fieri will be opening "his first full-service D.C. restaurant" with Guy Fieri Kitchen + Bar in Caesars Sportsbook in Capital One Arena. The Sportsbook had the distinction of becoming the country's first betting facility in a pro sports stadium when it opened last year. The opening of Guy Fieri Kitchen + Bar is set for a "hopeful" September time frame. As for whether or not the mayor of Flavortown will be a common sighting in the arena, only time will tell, but we do know that when it comes to basketball, the California-native is a big Warriors fan (via GQ).
Fieri has partnered with Caesars Sportsbook before. The chef also opened a Kitchen + Bar restaurant at the Caesars Sportsbook location in Phoenix's Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks play. If Guy Fieri's Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar is anything like the Phoenix location, Washington fans will have access to wine, beer, and cocktails along with the chef's famous Trash Can Nachos and his Bacon Mac 'N Cheeseburger (via MLB). Now, that's a spread that fans might be eager to cover if Twitter is any indication. For instance, the user "tweets about baseball" declared, "I can't wait! Gonna get my buddies so we can roll on down to capital one arena for diners drive ins and dives."