The Trader Joe's Snack That's Being Likened To Spicy Froot Loops

Sweet and spicy sandwiched together is not just a vibe that gets people's taste buds going. Apparently, having a penchant for this dynamic flavor duo could reveal some interesting characteristics about your personality. Per a 2016 paper published in the journal Judgment and Decision Making, a trio of studies by researchers in China indicated that people who like the heat of spicy foods are more likely to take risks. Additionally, Science Daily reported on a study from a team of researchers from North Dakota State University, Fargo, Gettysburg College, and Saint Xavier University found that study participants who like to indulge in cakes, candies, and other sugary foods could be more likely to have a sweet personality than those who would rather pass up on those options.

We don't know if a person who thinks sugar and spice are truly nice to taste buds is likely to take more risks with flavor combinations. Or maybe foods that combine these flavors have a colorful personality. But Reddit users have been discussing a Trader Joe's snack that some have likened to spicy Froot Loops. It's a strange comparison for sure when you consider that the snack is a kind of popcorn.