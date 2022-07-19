The Real Reason PETA Is Going After Red Lobster

Red Lobster is a chain restaurant with an upscale-casual feel that's best known for serving up affordable seafood. Since Red Lobster is obviously known for serving up lobster-centric dishes, it receives a lot of lobster shipments. On its website, Red Lobster says "all the seafood we serve is sourced with standards," and notes that it does not boil lobsters alive. However, a recent shipment to a Florida location of the chain has the restaurant in some hot water.

This seafood shipment ended up resulting in an incredibly unusual find: a rare orange lobster. While we know lobsters to have a red-orange color when cooked, the orange lobster's shell has that same tone, but it's very much alive. (Live lobsters are usually more of a gray-brown color.) Per CNN, there is only one orange lobster for every 30 million standard lobsters.

According to Red Lobster's website, the chain wanted to take quick action when it learned it was harboring such an unlikely find. However, animal rights organization PETA has since sounded the alarm on the seafood restaurant.