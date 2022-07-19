Popeyes Just Brought Back The Perfect Menu For Indecisive Eaters

Consider all the nights you've went back and forth with your family trying to come up with a decision on what to eat for dinner. Nothing at home sounds good. No restaurants sound good. It can be pretty frustrating to watch the clock tick down and still be indecisive — and hungry! If this sounds familiar to you, this might put your mind at ease: There's science behind why it's so hard to choose.

A 2018 study by the California Institute of Technology explains what you're dealing with is called choice overload (via Science Daily). Simply speaking, it's difficult for the brain to make a choice when so many options are presented. The official study contained several parts, but one notable component was a scenario where 24 jam samples were available at a tasting table. Though customers stopped by to try the flavors, few purchases were made. On the other hand, when the tasting table only had six options, the likelihood of a purchase increased by 10%.

All in all, your brain seems to have a much better time processing fewer choices. That might be why Popeyes is bringing back a meal that makes decisions easy.