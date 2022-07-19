Why Your Chicken Breasts Might Look Different Than Usual

If you purchased and cooked chicken breasts recently, you may have noticed something a little off or unusual. Maybe the raw chicken breast looked a little striped (and not the normal, white striping you're used to seeing on chicken breasts), but you thought it was fine or no big deal, so you cooked it anyway. Then, your cooked chicken breast ended up all tough, with weird, almost fiber-like portions throughout. You may have just come across a woody chicken breast.

Woody chicken breasts are a relatively new phenomenon, Dr. Casey Owens, a professor of poultry science, recently told TODAY. The breasts with a weird, undesirable texture have only been popping up in the last eight years or so, making information about them scarce. Owens' research shows that the change in texture stems from chicken muscle development. If birds are being forced to grow abnormally fast and are under a lot of stress, their protein composition changes. This might lead to woody chicken breasts. Based on these facts, it's no surprise that woody breasts are more common in commercially-raised chickens that are raised in ways that maximize peak profitability.