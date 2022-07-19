Why A Candy Company Is Offering 6 Figures To Be A Taste-Tester

In February 2021, Candy Funhouse sought to assemble a team of full- and part-time "candyologists" who would test potential new and current offerings for $30 an hour (via CNN). Now, it wants someone to lead them. That someone would be the online candy megastore's first-ever Chief Candy Officer, per a press release. The release and LinkedIn say this job pays $100,000 per year. But according to the official job listing on the Candy Funhouse Careers page, it pays "up to $100,000 annually." So, would-be hires may wish to have the salary clarified before investing too much time in the application process.

The job entails tasting all the candy that is or could become part of Candy Funhouse's inventory and "deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official "CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval." Although the job can be performed at the company offices in either Toronto, Ontario, or Newark, New Jersey, it also can be performed from home. Interested applicants should demonstrate an "undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionary products." It also helps to be "bold, creative, a natural born leader, ready to try new things," and willing to offer your "honest opinion" on all the candy tasted.

Notwithstanding the job title, this might be more of a C-Sweet, than a C-Suite, position. Why? According to the press release, this position is open to all North American residents over the age of ... wait for it ... 5.