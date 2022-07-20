Trader Joe's Just Added Another Cacio E Pepe Item To Shelves

If you love pasta, then walking through the aisles at Trader Joe's must feel akin to food heaven. If you're not in the mood to whip up a homemade pasta sauce one night, no problem. TJ's will answer all of your prayers. From traditional marinara sauce to vegan bolognese to Alfredo, you can find the best (and worst) pasta sauces at Trader Joe's. Whether you are craving something creamy and chunky or spicy and smooth, you'll find endless ways to sauce your pasta at the popular store.

Among Trader Joe's slew of sauces, the grocery store chain certainly has its standout products. One fan favorite is TJ's cacio e pepe sauce. This simple sauce features two main ingredients, cheese and pepper, and is renowned for having been Anthony Bourdain's favorite type of pasta. The late chef once referred to the dish as "the greatest thing in the history of the world" on an episode of "No Reservations," and it truly doesn't get much better than that (via Bravo TV).

This Italian staple has become so popular amongst customers that the California-based grocery store chain has debuted a few other cacio e pepe products. For a while, fans were freaking out over Trader Joe's new cacio e pepe puffs, which were "corn and rice snacks" flavored with cheese and pepper. Now, customers have a new cheesy, peppery product to get hyped about.