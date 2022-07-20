The New Condiment Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About

Picture this. You've spent the last couple of hours cooking a delicious homemade meal for yourself. But now that it's finally time to tuck into your dish, it tastes like it's missing a little something-something. The go-to solution to your cooking woes? Condiments. In this day and age, a grocery store's condiment aisle goes beyond your basic selection or mayonnaise and mustard — especially if you're at Trader Joe's.

Gone are the days of boring meals, thanks to TJs! This discount grocery chain has condiments up the wazoo. From aioli garlic mustard sauce to Fleur de Sel Caramel sauce, there is guaranteed to be a condiment at Trader Joe's that pairs well with any dish you are cooking up at home (via Real Simple).

Prepping a classic tomato bruschetta recipe? Drizzle it with some of Trader Giotto's balsamic glaze. Whipping up a batch of frozen dumplings or potstickers? Serve them with a dish of Trader Ming's gyoza dipping sauce. If you've been a long-time lover of the condiment selection at Trader Joe's, there's a new addition that you can now look out for on shelves (via Reddit).