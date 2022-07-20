Whole Foods Shoppers Are Raving About Its Summer Bakery Dessert

Whole Foods is one of those specialty grocery stores famous for its cult-favorite products. There's the infamous salad bar — piled high with everything from pomegranate seeds to arugula to curried cauliflower — the 365 cauliflower crust, and the fresh nut butter, for starters. If you're someone with a sweet tooth, Whole Foods has another exclusive item that might tickle your fancy: its Berry Chantilly cake. The retailer recently shared the summer dessert on its Instagram page and people are freaking out (in a good way).

The Berry Chantilly cake consists of "layers of delicate vanilla cake, fluffy Chantilly cream frosting and fresh berries," according to Whole Foods. First created 13 years ago by a New Orleans employee who was inspired by her grandmother's recipe, the cake has skyrocketed in popularity, so much so that it even has its own hashtag on Instagram now (#berrychantilly) with thousands of photos. Here's what people have to say about the bakery item on social media — and what makes it so special.