National Tequila Day: Where To Get The Best Deals Of 2022

July 24, aka National Tequila Day, falls on a Sunday this year, so you're practically under an obligation to chill out, or as Chuy's says, to "sip back and relax." And it is, apparently, Chuy's intention to make that as simple and budget-wise as possible. For those who like their tequila as a topper, Chuy's will be serving up $1 tequila floaters. For those with more expensive tastes, top-shelf shots will be offered at the reduced price of $5. Although it doesn't seem to be on sale, per se, the Super Grande Rita does happen to come in a take-home cup that changes color and can hold a whopping 22 ounces.

Chuy's does make our list of 15 most popular chain restaurant margaritas and perhaps after you sample the rita's on Sunday, you'll agree with its placement.