How To Shop For Nutritious Foods On A Budget, According To An RD

The importance of a healthy diet can hardly be overstated. A diet that is hgh in fruits and vegetables has not only been linked to a number of improved health outcomes, including reduced risk of cancer, high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes (per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health), but it has also been shown to have a significant impact on our moods. Studies have shown that eating a nutritious diet has been linked to better mental health, due to the fact that many important neurotransmitters that affect mood are actually produced in the gut, according to Healthline.

However, eating healthy can be a lot easier said than done. It can be difficult to find affordable, fresh food on a budget, not to mention the fact that finding the bandwidth to whip up a healthy meal from scratch when one is already strapped for time can be a struggle for many families. Fresh fruits and vegetables also have a much shorter shelf life than canned, processed, or preserved foods, meaning they are more likely to go to waste if not prepared quickly, which is essentially the equivalent of throwing money right in the trash can.

All of these can be barriers to entry when it comes to households trying to improve their diet on a budget, but there are still ways to eat nutritious foods without breaking the bank.