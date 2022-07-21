Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Just Took On An Iconic TikTok Food Challenge
When two actors are friends in real life, the chemistry on screen is undeniable. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have stared in four movies together: 2016's "Central Intelligence," 2019's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and the latest "Jumanji" movies in 2017 and 2019. Now they'll be appearing, or rather, their voices will be heard in the new animated film "DC League of Super-Pets."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair met at an awards ceremony before they started working together. "I can say I have a tremendous amount of respect for the man that he is," Hart said about Johnson during an interview on Good Morning America. Johnson adds that, "We actually started our career together — in and around the same time ... He came in from comedy and I came in from wrestling but we kind of converged our careers" (via GMA). And now, the pair is routinely seen on press tours together poking fun at each other (via CinemaBlend). And it's all in good fun, just like this latest TikTok challenge the two decided to try.
This TikTok challenge will have you in stitches
A recent TikTok challenge has people slapping each other with food. The "rules," according to Food Beast, require players to fill their mouths with water (or another liquid of choice), play rock-paper-scissors to determine who goes first, and then slap another participant with a tortilla (most appear to be flour, not corn tortillas for anyone wondering). The player who spits out their water loses.
During the hilarious video of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson trying out the challenge, Hart knows what's on deck: "This will be the funniest thing." After going over the finer points of holding the tortilla (both were concerned about unintentionally knocking someone out), the games begin. Hart wins the first round and delivers the first slap, receiving a look that only "The Rock" can give — which almost causes Hart to spit out his water in laughter. However, he musters the will to make it one more round before losing. "You busted my eardrum," Johnson says after being crowned the winner. Who knew tortillas could be so dangerous! The video was part of the duo's press tour for their upcoming film "DC League of Super-Pets," in theaters on July 29 (per IMDB).