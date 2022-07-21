Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Just Took On An Iconic TikTok Food Challenge

When two actors are friends in real life, the chemistry on screen is undeniable. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have stared in four movies together: 2016's "Central Intelligence," 2019's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and the latest "Jumanji" movies in 2017 and 2019. Now they'll be appearing, or rather, their voices will be heard in the new animated film "DC League of Super-Pets."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair met at an awards ceremony before they started working together. "I can say I have a tremendous amount of respect for the man that he is," Hart said about Johnson during an interview on Good Morning America. Johnson adds that, "We actually started our career together — in and around the same time ... He came in from comedy and I came in from wrestling but we kind of converged our careers" (via GMA). And now, the pair is routinely seen on press tours together poking fun at each other (via CinemaBlend). And it's all in good fun, just like this latest TikTok challenge the two decided to try.