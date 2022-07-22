The Costco Disney Set That Takes Halloween To The Next Level

For lovers of jingle bells and candy canes, July marks the halfway point to Christmas — but for those who enjoy witches and Jack-o-Lanterns, the closer we draw to the end of summer means that Halloween is just around the corner. And while many may feel that people are more likely to go all out with decorations in honor of December 25, those who prefer the more horrific holiday are no slackers. Last year, the U.S. was projected to drop $10.14 billion on preparing for the perfect Halloween (per USA Today).

And given their dedication to the celebration, many Halloween enthusiasts may already be planning out the details for this year's festivities. Luckily, Costco has started the process of stocking its shelves with all of the Halloween must-haves. The company recently veered into the world of Halloween candy after it dressed up its cocoa bombs as eyeballs, and now the brand is beginning to sell decorations. But one of the most recent editions to Costco's Halloween decor perfectly captures the atmosphere of the holiday. The chain has partnered with Disney to give its shoppers a sweetly dark Halloween set that is sure to bring an extra feeling of delightful fright to anyone's Halloween decor.