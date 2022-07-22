What You Need To Know About Noodles & Company's New $7 Meal Deal

With inflation at its highest in 40 years, everybody is looking for a bit of a break. Per NY1, overall inflation in the United States rose by 8.6% since May of 2021. There's no denying that food is getting more expensive as a result of this. In the past year, the USDA reports a 7.4% increase in restaurant and fast food prices and an 11.9% increase in grocery store food prices.

Not all hope is lost, though, as many fast food establishments provide deals to keep food relatively inexpensive for those dining on a budget. Per Cheapism, consumers can always count on Little Caesars for cheap pizza, though its $5 price point has grown by a dollar. Another choice is Wendy's Feed the Fam meal, which includes two spicy chicken sandwiches, two junior bacon cheeseburgers, and four small orders of fries for just $15. This week, Noodles & Company also unveiled some great deals to help consumers save money.