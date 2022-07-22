What You Need To Know About Noodles & Company's New $7 Meal Deal
With inflation at its highest in 40 years, everybody is looking for a bit of a break. Per NY1, overall inflation in the United States rose by 8.6% since May of 2021. There's no denying that food is getting more expensive as a result of this. In the past year, the USDA reports a 7.4% increase in restaurant and fast food prices and an 11.9% increase in grocery store food prices.
Not all hope is lost, though, as many fast food establishments provide deals to keep food relatively inexpensive for those dining on a budget. Per Cheapism, consumers can always count on Little Caesars for cheap pizza, though its $5 price point has grown by a dollar. Another choice is Wendy's Feed the Fam meal, which includes two spicy chicken sandwiches, two junior bacon cheeseburgers, and four small orders of fries for just $15. This week, Noodles & Company also unveiled some great deals to help consumers save money.
7 money-saving options
Noodles & Company revealed quite the versatile deal in a press release on Wednesday, July 20. This 7 Delicious $7 Dishes campaign allows customers to choose from Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti, and Buttered Noodles. As stated, each of these dishes is offered for a low price of $7. "We're dedicated to bringing Uncommon Goodness to every step of our guest experience. We create options that not only satisfy our guests but add comfort and value to their lives," chief marketing officer Stacey Pool said.
More perks are available to reward members, who can enjoy free delivery on all orders placed online or in the restaurant's app in the month of August. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 with the mission of serving fresh and healthy meals in a fast food fashion, per its website. Since its inception, it has been listed by Health Magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants and Fitness Magazine as the Best Food to Eat on The Road.