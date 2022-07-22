The Gross Coffee Addition That's Turning Stomachs On Twitter

"I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," Levis narrates in the video, as he squeezes a few hefty tablespoons of the stuff into his cup of joe. According to an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, the college football player tried it for the first time when he was out to breakfast with his girlfriend and noticed mayonnaise on the table. His girlfriend joked that it was there as a coffee mix-in — and Levis went for it.

But while Levis might be okay drinking coffee this way, it seems that the vast majority of people on Twitter are not. Most of the comments are absolutely disgusted by the quarterback's beverage. "Grossest thing I've ever seen," one person wrote, while another chimed in, "Teams should immediately move him down their draft board."

This isn't the first time mayonnaise in coffee has come up, though. Last fall, Hellmann's tweeted about it and got a similarly repulsed response from Twitter users. The blogger behind A Cup Every Day broke it down and explained that the components of mayonnaise — eggs, oil, and vinegar — have all been used as coffee mix-ins around the world, so maybe it isn't that far-fetched of an idea. They add that if you do decide to try it, use a whisk instead of a spoon to help it all blend together more smoothly.