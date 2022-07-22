The Gross Coffee Addition That's Turning Stomachs On Twitter
If you're one of the 62% Americans who start their day with a cup of joe, you likely have a very specific way you like your coffee. Maybe you take it black, savoring the bold flavor of the roasted beans. Maybe you're a classic cream and sugar type of person, preferring a little more sweetness and mellowness to your mug. Or maybe you walk on the wild side with something a little more unique, like a shot of caramel syrup, a splash of coconut milk, or a sprinkle of mocha powder on top.
There are even more interesting mix-ins for your cuppa, like butter, which became very popular during the bulletproof coffee craze. But one recent coffee addition really has java drinkers abuzz. CBS Sports tweeted a video of University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stirring a common savory condiment into his mug of coffee. Racking up more than 3.5 million views so far, the clip is going viral — but not necessarily for a good reason, as many commenters are disgusted by Levis' hack.
Should you put mayonnaise in coffeee?
"I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," Levis narrates in the video, as he squeezes a few hefty tablespoons of the stuff into his cup of joe. According to an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, the college football player tried it for the first time when he was out to breakfast with his girlfriend and noticed mayonnaise on the table. His girlfriend joked that it was there as a coffee mix-in — and Levis went for it.
But while Levis might be okay drinking coffee this way, it seems that the vast majority of people on Twitter are not. Most of the comments are absolutely disgusted by the quarterback's beverage. "Grossest thing I've ever seen," one person wrote, while another chimed in, "Teams should immediately move him down their draft board."
This isn't the first time mayonnaise in coffee has come up, though. Last fall, Hellmann's tweeted about it and got a similarly repulsed response from Twitter users. The blogger behind A Cup Every Day broke it down and explained that the components of mayonnaise — eggs, oil, and vinegar — have all been used as coffee mix-ins around the world, so maybe it isn't that far-fetched of an idea. They add that if you do decide to try it, use a whisk instead of a spoon to help it all blend together more smoothly.