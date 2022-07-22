Mayor Of Bacon City Is A Real Job — Here's How To Apply For It
To say that Americans love their bacon would be putting it mildly. According to Sentient Media, the U.S. Census and Simmons National Consumer Survey revealed that in 2020, about 268 million Americans reported they ate bacon that year. Of that number, more than 16 million people said they ate five pounds or more of bacon that year alone. Knowing this, it's no surprise that Wright Bacon is running a nationwide search to find the Mayor of "Bacon City, USA" (via PR Newswire). That's right, the same company that brought you the bacon-scented fragrance Wright N°100 is now searching for the next mayor of its hometown to celebrate its centennial anniversary.
According to the brand's website, Wright Bacon started in 1922 in Vernon, Texas. The founders, Egbert Eggleston, along with his sons Fay Eggleston and Roy Wright, were on a mission to make a slice of bacon that was cut thicker and had a more robust flavor. Decades later, they're taking it back to Vernon to celebrate this historical milestone — and they want fans to be involved.
Bring me the bacon
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Wright Bacon is renaming its hometown of Vernon, Texas to Bacon City, USA from September 16-17, 2022 (via PR Newswire). As to be expected, every city needs a mayor, so the company is hosting a nationwide search to find a lucky person to crown as the mayor of Bacon City. The winner will be able to bring one guest with them to enjoy the two-night trip to celebrate the town's anniversary and mayoral induction. Even better, the winner will receive a lifetime supply of Wright Brand bacon — the benefits of being a mayor.
To enter, candidates must submit a one-minute video detailing what makes them uniquely qualified and deserving of the title "Mayor of Bacon City" (per Wright Bacon). Whether through song, a poem, dance, or whatever your mind can conceive, the key is to be creative and show you're the biggest bacon fan of all. Submissions must be sent by July 31, 2022. If you're interested, visit Wright Bacon's website for the official rules and to submit.