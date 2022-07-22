Mayor Of Bacon City Is A Real Job — Here's How To Apply For It

To say that Americans love their bacon would be putting it mildly. According to Sentient Media, the U.S. Census and Simmons National Consumer Survey revealed that in 2020, about 268 million Americans reported they ate bacon that year. Of that number, more than 16 million people said they ate five pounds or more of bacon that year alone. Knowing this, it's no surprise that Wright Bacon is running a nationwide search to find the Mayor of "Bacon City, USA" (via PR Newswire). That's right, the same company that brought you the bacon-scented fragrance Wright N°100 is now searching for the next mayor of its hometown to celebrate its centennial anniversary.

According to the brand's website, Wright Bacon started in 1922 in Vernon, Texas. The founders, Egbert Eggleston, along with his sons Fay Eggleston and Roy Wright, were on a mission to make a slice of bacon that was cut thicker and had a more robust flavor. Decades later, they're taking it back to Vernon to celebrate this historical milestone — and they want fans to be involved.