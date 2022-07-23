McDonald's South Korea Just Added An Unexpected Burger To Its Menu

International menus aren't always the same as what customers find in the United States. Per CNN, this is called product localization, which means catering to the audience you're serving. Domino's Pizza locations in India have offered "ground lamb and onion" (keema do pyaaza) as a topping option. China's KFC locations have sold seasonal vegetables such as bamboo shoots and lotus roots, and Dunkin' in South Korea has kimchi-filled croquettes and rice doughnuts among its menu items.

In a similar vein, there are fast food options that people would be hard-pressed to find outside of the United States. Chick-fil-A, for instance, said on its website that "for the foreseeable future," its expansion plans will be limited to Canada and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. Even within the States, there's a chance that customers will find items that a chain only serves in certain locations. In Hawaii, McDonald's localized its menu by adding haupia pie, a dessert with sugar, coconut milk, and pia filling (via Khon2). McDonald's just launched another menu item with a localized twist. But that twist might be hard to find outside of South Korea.