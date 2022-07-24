Why Hot Temperatures Are Making Food Inflation Even Worse

While we know summers are meant to be hot, few of us probably expected summer 2022 to be this drastic. All over the world, heat records are being broken in places ill-equipped to deal with soaring temperatures. Areas like the English village of Coningsby clocked 104.5F, which broke Britain's national heat record by 2.9 degrees, per The Washington Post. Across the English Channel, The Wall Street Journal noted that the latest heatwave triggered not just record-breaking temperatures, but wildfires, too.

Europe isn't the only place where records are being smashed, either. In Asia, China saw roofs melt and people hide out in underground air-raid shelters where temperatures were cooler, per Grist. In Japan, people soldiered through what the BBC called "the worst streak of hot weather" for the month of June in nearly 150 years. And we have not even looked at India and Pakistan, which saw the hottest, driest heatwave experienced since officials began keeping records more than a century ago, per World Economic Forum.

It's no surprise, then, that the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in an April report that — again — temperatures will go beyond a danger point until something changes, per CBC. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report "a litany of broken climate promises" by governments and corporations. And food inflation continues to demonstrate the direct effects of this truth.