Why We Might See A Flour Shortage In 2023

Most of the Northern Hemisphere might be seeing heat records broken this summer — Scientific American says in Britain alone, heat records were set three times in a span of a few hours — but it appears we're not seeing the last of these temperatures. In fact, thanks to climate change, weather scientists at the World Meteorological Organization have warned that record heat highs could well become the new normal (via UN News).

During a press conference where he unveiled his organization's latest findings on extreme weather, Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Metrological Organization told reporters that his group was "expecting to see major impacts on agriculture. During the previous heatwaves in Europe, we lost big parts of harvest. And under the current situation — we are already having the global food crisis because of the war in Ukraine — this heatwave is going to have a further negative impact on agricultural activities."