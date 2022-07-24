Del Taco Wants To Add Some Crispiness To Your Week With A National Drive-Thru Day Deal

Del Taco's 20 under $2 menu is definitely one of the restaurant's strongest assets. Its current lineup includes chicken cheddar rollers and mini cinnamon churros, which are among some of the most popular dishes at Del Taco. The chain also offers another favorite: crispy chicken tacos, which are warm flour tortillas with crispy chicken, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and guacamole, with creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce (via Del Taco).

When Del Taco added its $1 crispy chicken tacos to the menu in July 2020 (via Thrillist), fans were pleased with the item's affordability and solid taste. One Reddit user offered their own review on a subreddit dedicated to the chain, noting, "The regular chicken taco is my go to when I go to Del Taco. But the crispy is tasty." Thankfully for crispy chicken fans, Del Taco has the perfect deal for National Drive-Thru Day on Sunday.