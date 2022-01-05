Del Taco Debuts '20 Under $2' Value Meals

While fast-food chains have long been known for offering quick and cheap bites, there's no denying that fast-food prices have been going up, per Fast Company. In the same vein, you may have noticed that dollar menus have been disappearing across the country. While this is true at some restaurants, Del Taco is still offering plenty of affordable options for savvy customers. In fact, Del Taco just launched a 20 Under $2 value menu, as reported by Nation's Restaurant News. As its name suggests, the menu includes a long list of items for no more than $2.

Tim Hackbardt, chief marketing officer of Del Taco, said in a statement, "We know our guests are concerned about rising gasoline prices and overall inflation, and that's why we think this is the right menu at the right time." Here's what you'll be able to order from the chain's newly expanded value menu.