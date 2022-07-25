The Larger-Than-Life Candles That Have Costco Shoppers Freaking Out

Filled with bulk buys at economical prices, Costco is known for going big or going home. And the chain now seems to be applying the principle that bigger is better to its candles. A post made by Instagrammer @costcobuys showcased that Costco is now selling 4-wick, 40 oz candles. Generally, the biggest candles that candle lovers can get their lighters on at brands like Bath and Body Works are 3-wick and around 14.5 oz.

Candle enthusiasts made it clear in the comments that they were in love with one of Costco's latest and largest candle creations. Some users noted how excited they were to purchase the Costco product. One user wrote, "WHAT?!!!! ON MY WAY!" Another stated, "Need!!" Other Instagrammers who'd already bought some of the candles left good reviews. One wrote, "I have the blue one burning right now and another one ready when the first one burns through." Another posted, "These are amazing I bought 4."

According to @costcobuys, the 40 oz candles come in three different scents, Vanilla + Monk Fruit, Blood Orange + Tangerine, and Dahlia + Ivy, and are currently priced at around 19.99 in Costco stores. While many of Costco's food products have earned a cult following, it seems that the grocery chain's giant 4-wick candles may also be quickly gaining a group of fans that is enormous as they are.