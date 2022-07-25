The Runny Scrambled Eggs That Are Turning Stomachs On Reddit

When it comes to making eggs, there's really one ingredient that you need above all else: the egg. Whether you're frying, poaching, or hard-boiling, you can do a lot with just one egg. But despite using a single ingredient, eggs can easily go from a nutritious breakfast to unappetizing in just one mistake.

You can make plenty of easy mistakes when you're frying up eggs. You may be cooking your eggs over too high or too low heat, or you may wind up breaking the yolk instead of achieving that perfect sunny-side-up yolk in the center. Taste of Home warns that you may not be whisking your eggs enough when you're making scrambled eggs, or you're not adding any fat such as bacon grease to your eggs. Eggs are deceptively simple and require plenty of patience and a bit of skill to get the most out of these classic breakfast companions.

An example of how finicky eggs can get are the scrambled eggs of one Redditor. On the subreddit appropriately titled r/Eggs, a user by the name of u/putinside showed off their breakfast, consisting of scrambled eggs, bread, and bacon. While the breakfast wasn't too out of the ordinary, it was how the eggs were prepared that got some users talking.