The Tragic Death Of Mexican Cookbook Author Diana Kennedy

The world lost a culinary giant this weekend: In a tweet on Sunday, the government of Mexico shared that author, advocate, and documentarian of Mexican cuisine Diana Kennedy passed away in her sleep at her home. She was 99. Los Angeles Times shares that Kennedy did for Mexican food what Julia Child did for French food, teaching Americans and the world about Mexico's authentic cuisine and ingredients. "She was the first person to write in English about the diversity of Mexican food," her friend chef Gabriela Cámara said. "So she deserves that honor." Chef José Andrés (via YouTube) even called her an "Indiana Jones of food."

Kennedy was born in England in 1923, and in the early 1960s moved to Mexico with her husband, journalist Paul Kennedy. After her husband's death in 1967, Kennedy stayed in Mexico, making her home in the state of Michoacán where she lived for the rest of her life. She took it upon herself to document dishes and ingredients from across the country as she visited markets and joined people in their homes to learn traditional cooking methods. Her first cookbook, "The Cuisines of Mexico" published in 1972, was followed by several more over the course of her life including "Oaxaca Al Gusto" for which she won the James Beard "Cookbook Of The Year" Award in 2011.