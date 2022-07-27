Exclusive Clip: Gordon Ramsay Isn't Having It With A MasterChef Contestant's Baking Fail
"MasterChef" Season 12 has been filled with riveting ups and downs as All-Stars from seasons past try to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich as they compete for a $250,000 prize and their very own kitchen with all the modern frills (via YouTube).
In episode 4, the contestants had to prepare a "comeback dish" influenced by the dish for which they were eliminated in their original season. And after Ramsay revealed his affinity for vegan food in episode 7, the contestants were challenged to make a plant-based dish.
Episode 9 also doesn't skimp on the drama. The remaining 15 chefs — down from the original 20 — will compete in a bake-off in which they must prepare one of "an intimidating selection of highly technical and complex desserts," a "MasterChef" rep tells Mashed. The competition is tough, and when one contestant makes a massive mistake, Ramsay is sure to let him know.
Will Tommy Walton survive episode 9?
Contestant Tommy Walton commits a baking fail in "MasterChef" Season 12, episode 9, "Bake to Win." Walton is tasked with making a tart, and by the time the tart should be in the oven, the dough is still frozen. "I made the mistake of putting my tart dough into the blast chiller instead of the refrigerator. It's as hard as a rock," Walton says. Host Gordon Ramsay looks distressed, to say the least, grabbing at his hair as he tells Walton the dough "has more cracks than the Nevada desert." While Walton assures Ramsay he'll get rid of the cracks, he tells the camera, "This is an absolute disaster. If I don't fix this crust, it's definitely not going to have time to bake" (via YouTube).
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this season Walton has made a mistake. In episode 4, Walton became frantic when he thought he didn't have all his ingredients, running back and forth to the pantry while the other chefs were already cooking. "This is tougher than I thought it was gonna be," Walton said (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
Fans will have to tune in to see if Tommy Walton survives the bake off, or if "MasterChef" proves just too tough. Episode 9 airs on Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.