Exclusive Clip: Gordon Ramsay Isn't Having It With A MasterChef Contestant's Baking Fail

"MasterChef" Season 12 has been filled with riveting ups and downs as All-Stars from seasons past try to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich as they compete for a $250,000 prize and their very own kitchen with all the modern frills (via YouTube).

In episode 4, the contestants had to prepare a "comeback dish" influenced by the dish for which they were eliminated in their original season. And after Ramsay revealed his affinity for vegan food in episode 7, the contestants were challenged to make a plant-based dish.

Episode 9 also doesn't skimp on the drama. The remaining 15 chefs — down from the original 20 — will compete in a bake-off in which they must prepare one of "an intimidating selection of highly technical and complex desserts," a "MasterChef" rep tells Mashed. The competition is tough, and when one contestant makes a massive mistake, Ramsay is sure to let him know.