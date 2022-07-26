You Can Get A Free Tesla Just For Tasting Vegan Ice Cream

We've got plenty of choices these days when it comes to vegan ice cream. There's fan-favorite brands like Ben & Jerry's and Halo Top, but also strictly vegan brands like Craig's, NadaMoo!, and Brave Robot (via Food52). Brave Robot is relatively new to the ice cream game, having just debuted in 2020, but according to Food Business, the brand is confident that its ice cream is "next-generation food."

What exactly is next-generation food, though? The brand's ice cream is made with milk proteins from fermented microflora and plants, a process pioneered by partner-brand Perfect Day (per Brave Robot). In other words, the ice cream has the taste and texture of traditional dairy ice cream, but without lactose, hormones, antibiotics, or any use of animals.

Brave Robot has the usual classic flavors of vanilla, mint chocolate chip, and chocolate chip cookie dough, but it also has a number of unique flavors, like blueberry pie, raspberry white truffle, or chocolate cherry brownie. Even better, Brave Robot is currently running a promotion where tasting its ice cream can win you a slick, new ride.