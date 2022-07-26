You Can Now Build Your Own Whataburger Boxes
Whataburger, a Texas-based fast food staple, says it all in the name. With a burger and a dream, the restaurant group began in the Lonestar State and has grown into a formidable chain with locations in 14 states, mainly in the South. The orange and white striped roof houses popular menu items like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Chocolate Shakes, and Taquitos. However, Whataburger's classic fan-favorite, its burger, has recently been upgraded to party status.
Ahead of the game, Whataburger is credited with changing fast-food buns forever. The Texas-sized 5-inch buns were the idea of Whataburger founder Harmon Dobson who wanted to create a burger so big you had to hold it with two hands (per Whataburger). Serving up big burgers since opening in 1950, the fast food joint has again upped its size and standard. Recently, the company announced on Instagram the next iteration of its burgers, which look to be perfect for a crowd.
The Whataburger box feeds multiple people
Whataburger took to Instagram to share that the company is now offering 10-packs of its highly customizable beef burgers called Build-Your-Own boxes. With tailgating season around the corner, these burger boxes seem like an easy go-to for gamedays, work lunches, and other gatherings.
There are two box options: one with 10 Whataburgers and one with 10 Double Meat Whataburgers. The meal deals come with all the fixings for a delicious burger on the side and include tomatoes, lettuces, onions, pickles, and 4 ounces of mustard, mayo, and ketchup — perfect for building the sandwich to your own specifications. Whataburger advertises its boxes — which start at $45.99 for 10 burgers (the Double Meat box goes for $59.99) — as perfect for everything from parties to book clubs. According to Chewboom, the boxes are currently only available via online ordering at participating locations.
To round things out, sweet and unsweet tea gallons are available for $4.99 each and a gallon of lemonade can be added on for $9.99. And of course, no burger would be complete without French fries, so a family-sized box of fries goes for an additional $10.99. Clearly, Whataburger is intent on making its Texas-sized burger meal even bigger.