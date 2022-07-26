You Can Now Build Your Own Whataburger Boxes

Whataburger took to Instagram to share that the company is now offering 10-packs of its highly customizable beef burgers called Build-Your-Own boxes. With tailgating season around the corner, these burger boxes seem like an easy go-to for gamedays, work lunches, and other gatherings.

There are two box options: one with 10 Whataburgers and one with 10 Double Meat Whataburgers. The meal deals come with all the fixings for a delicious burger on the side and include tomatoes, lettuces, onions, pickles, and 4 ounces of mustard, mayo, and ketchup — perfect for building the sandwich to your own specifications. Whataburger advertises its boxes — which start at $45.99 for 10 burgers (the Double Meat box goes for $59.99) — as perfect for everything from parties to book clubs. According to Chewboom, the boxes are currently only available via online ordering at participating locations.

To round things out, sweet and unsweet tea gallons are available for $4.99 each and a gallon of lemonade can be added on for $9.99. And of course, no burger would be complete without French fries, so a family-sized box of fries goes for an additional $10.99. Clearly, Whataburger is intent on making its Texas-sized burger meal even bigger.