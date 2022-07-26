Joey Chestnut Has A New Challenge With Raising Cane's On The Horizon

Summer is prime time for many competitive eating challenges. From the iconic Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island to the Mattituck Lions Club World Strawberry Shortcake Eating Championship in New York, and more (via Major League Eating). With National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, it only makes sense that some savvy brands might want to get in on the fun. Enter into the competitive eating ring, Raising Cane's.

The fast-food restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers and is known for it's "Cane's Sauce" is throwing down a chicken finger eating challenge. First, customers who are members of Raising Cane's "Caniac Club" loyalty program will be able to get one free chicken finger with any order from July 27 to 30. Then, in celebration of National Chicken Finger Day on Wednesday, the chain will be hosting world-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut at a new location on the Las Vegas Strip (per Raising Cane's), where he'll attempt to set a new chicken finger eating record. But can he do it?