The Chicken Nugget Guinness World Record That Was Just Broken

Eating large quantities of food in short time increments will not always turn out well. In January, LADbible covered how Leah Shutkever was once sent to the hospital after she passed out during one challenge.

She was performing for a Japanese TV show when suddenly she blacked out. "I got taken to A&E and the doctor basically said because [I'd] ingested so much food the oxygen went from my brain to my stomach to digest and I passed out," Shutkever explained to the publication. Thankfully, the doctor deemed there was nothing else wrong with her. In an earlier article published by LADbible, Shutkever admits that she does "feel tired and often heavy and bloated, but nothing that some cardio and plenty of water can't alleviate."

With a new title added to her list, it looks like Shutkever will continue to attempt to break competitive eating records. That is, if the previous McNugget titleholder Nela Zisser — who also recently ate 10 Big Macs in 15 minutes (via Yahoo!) — doesn't attempt to retake her title.