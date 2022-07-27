How Starbucks Korea Responded To The Controversy Around Its New Giveaway

Starbucks officially exited South Korea last summer, selling its 50% stake to its partners E-Market and the Singapore-based wealth fund company GIC (via Channel News Asia). It may come as a shocker but Starbucks no longer owns its cafes in South Korea — its fifth-largest market in the world — and the company's former partners only operate Starbucks Korea under the Seattle-based coffee chain's banner through a licensing agreement. While the reasons for the exit remain unknown, Starbucks Korea has faced several problems since.

Frustrated Starbucks Korea's employees have staged several demonstrations in response to understaffing and overwhelming workload caused by frequent merchandise launches throughout the year (via The Korea Bizwire). Some baristas even recount a pile-up of as many as 650 drink orders at a time on busy days (via Al Jazeera). News Directory3 also reports complaints from customers over pricey Chicken Club Sandwiches which are reportedly sparse on filling and contain little to nothing in vegetables and sauces. Customers have also raised concerns over the smell of gasoline in the coffee chain's new paper straws in April this year. The smell, a Starbucks Korea spokesperson told KoreaJoongAng Daily, was from a production method used to prevent the paper straws from getting soggy. The straws have since been pulled from all locations.

Now, another Starbucks item is being accused of being laced with a harmful chemical and this time, the coffee house is responding by offering to take them all back from customers (via Korea Economic Daily).