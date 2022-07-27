Why Workers At An Ohio Kellogg Factory Want To Unionize

"Organizing is having a boom right now," according to Lisa Gregory, a representative for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM), per Bloomberg. And no one knows this better than Starbucks, which is facing union drives at well over 300 locations across the U.S. (per More Perfect Union), not to mention related and presumably disruptive walk-outs such as the ongoing strike at a Starbucks in Boston, Massachusetts, per Restaurant Dive. But the drive to unionize that is taking place among workers at an Ohio Kellogg's factory is about much more than bandwagon-jumping. Workers at Kellogg's Morningstar Farms plant in Zanesville, Ohio feel "overworked" and undercompensated, according to Gregory. Mandatory overtime requirements, a health insurance plan with a high employee pay-in, and allegations of favoritism play a role.

This is not the first time that Kellogg's workers have organized. In fact, unionized Kellogg's workers at four cereal factories organized a strike that lasted 11 weeks in 2021, leading to new and presumably more acceptable terms of employment for more than 1,400 Kellogg employees, per NPR. From a strategic standpoint, the union drive at Morningstar Farms could not come at a better time since Kellogg announced in June that it is spinning off all $340 million of its plant-based business into a MorningStar Farms-anchored brand, Plant Co.