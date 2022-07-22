Why A Boston Starbucks Just Announced An 'Indefinite' Strike

According to Restaurant Dive, the walk-out in Brookline is the first occurrence of an "indefinite" strike at a Starbucks store. For context, most of the over 50 Starbucks strikes since January have lasted just one day. A Starbucks spokesperson said the company is investigating the situation, stating, "...given the seriousness of these allegations, we are looking into it, and will take any necessary action following our investigation."

In terms of the allegations of "offensive rhetoric," Costigan claims the manager made inappropriate statements about a black employee's hair and misgendered staff members, among other accusations. Store employee Taylor Dickerson, who has had her hours cut significantly, told Eater that this "hurts the store as it is often grossly understaffed, affecting our sales, cleanliness, and morale. This response feels like a direct punishment for unionizing." Some stores, including one in Ithaca, New York, have been closed following unionization.

The Starbucks Workers Union shared another tweet with photos of the Starbucks employees picketing. Supporters and critics alike took to the comments. User @jlphistory wrote "Good luck! Being on strike is hard! Remember that you are not alone and you deserve a fair contract now!" while @rpasley chimed in "there are 4 DD's within a 10 min walk of this place. Plenty of other options, too."