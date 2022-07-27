How Supply Chain Issues Have Caused Walmart Surpluses

If you've gone to a Walmart in the last couple of months, you might have noticed that the store is packed. And we're not talking packed like you see on Black Friday — we're talking packed with pallets upon pallets of overstock items.

Don't get us wrong, Walmart isn't the only store dealing with overstock issues right now. Earlier this summer, Target held a huge clearance sale to clear out some of its inventory. According to Axios, some items were marked down by as much as 70%, which is pretty crazy when you're talking about patio furniture and TVs.

However, unlike Target, Walmart is still struggling to reduce its inventory in a way that doesn't decimate profits. When workers reveal what it's really like to work at Walmart, particularly during this period of overstock, they don't exactly paint a pretty picture. But working conditions aren't the only challenge the company is facing at this moment.