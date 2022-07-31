Is Color Really A Reliable Method Of Checking Meat Doneness Levels?

Whether you're trying to cook a ribeye to just the right temperature (medium-rare, anyone?), searing a pork tenderloin, or grilling up a few chicken breasts, it's important that your meat is fully cooked before you sit down to eat.

Not only can the proper doneness improve the texture and flavor of your meat — especially where steak is concerned — it can also prevent foodborne illnesses. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cautions, "raw and undercooked meat may contain harmful bacteria."

One of the most popular methods for determining whether or not your meat is done is to simply look at the color. If it's too red or pink, you likely toss it back in the pan or on the grill. And if it's browned or white (in the case of chicken), you might assume it's good to go. But is that really the right way to tell if meat is cooked? Mashed spoke with Meredith Carothers, technical information specialist at the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, to find out. Here's what the experts have to say.