Pizza Hut Has Great News For Pasta Lovers

Pasta at Pizza Hut is nothing new — according to Facts.net, it's been on the menu since at least 2008. But the national chain has frequently added new noodles to its offerings, like these four new oven-baked pastas, which have currently replaced the chain's previous pasta options. According to Chew Boom, meat-eaters get two options: the Chicken Alfredo Pasta with grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and plenty of cheese, or the Italian Meats Pasta filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, and marinara sauce. Then there are two options sans meat, perfect for vegetarians: the Cheesy Alfredo Pasta, which features Alfredo sauce and two thick layers of cheese, or the Veggie Pasta with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and tomato sauce. Each pasta order also comes with five breadsticks, which are famously dusted in garlic and parmesan cheese.

Over on Reddit, one commenter claiming to be a Pizza Hut employee says "It's a different Alfredo sauce than before, it's a lot lighter and less plasticy tasting?" They also note that "the marinara is now a sweet sauce, the same sauce that's used on the edge pizza. Overall I think it's a step in the right direction!" One YouTuber, Johnny Clyde, already tested out the Italian Meats Pasta — and had good things to say about it. "I definitely like it better than their previous pastas," he explained in his video. "This one is pretty darn good and it's a pretty big portion."