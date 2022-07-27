Pizza Hut Has Great News For Pasta Lovers
To most people, Pizza Hut means one thing: pizza. The name conjures up images of doughy slices dripping in melted mozzarella cheese and sizzling pepperoni and thick hunks of crust smothered in tangy marinara sauce. However, the popular pizza chain restaurant has a lot more than just pie on its menu. You can also order buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, and pasta. And the pasta may be more of a hit than you'd expect — Fast Food Nutrition reports that as of February 2022, the chicken Alfredo pasta was the third most popular item to order at Pizza Hut.
If you're a fan of Pizza Hut pasta — or if you've been wanting to try it for yourself — you now have a lot more options to choose from. Pizza Hut just added four new oven-baked pastas to its menu at select locations across the country. Here's what you need to know about the pizza chain's hearty new menu items that are filled with carbs, cheese, and, in some cases, meat and veggies.
The new oven-baked pastas come in four varieties
Pasta at Pizza Hut is nothing new — according to Facts.net, it's been on the menu since at least 2008. But the national chain has frequently added new noodles to its offerings, like these four new oven-baked pastas, which have currently replaced the chain's previous pasta options. According to Chew Boom, meat-eaters get two options: the Chicken Alfredo Pasta with grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and plenty of cheese, or the Italian Meats Pasta filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, and marinara sauce. Then there are two options sans meat, perfect for vegetarians: the Cheesy Alfredo Pasta, which features Alfredo sauce and two thick layers of cheese, or the Veggie Pasta with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and tomato sauce. Each pasta order also comes with five breadsticks, which are famously dusted in garlic and parmesan cheese.
Over on Reddit, one commenter claiming to be a Pizza Hut employee says "It's a different Alfredo sauce than before, it's a lot lighter and less plasticy tasting?" They also note that "the marinara is now a sweet sauce, the same sauce that's used on the edge pizza. Overall I think it's a step in the right direction!" One YouTuber, Johnny Clyde, already tested out the Italian Meats Pasta — and had good things to say about it. "I definitely like it better than their previous pastas," he explained in his video. "This one is pretty darn good and it's a pretty big portion."