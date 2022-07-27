Cinnamon Toast Crunch Just Dropped A Limited-Time Spicy Edition

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is known for being a cereal brand, of course, but it also has a pretty impressive track record for releasing unusual products with a fun flair. From partnering with B&G Foods to create a half-crunchy, half-creamy Cinnamon Toast Crunch spread to working with Crocs to bring fans shoes inspired by their favorite cereal— it should go without saying that most of the time, when Cinnamon Toast Crunch announces a new item, it won't be just an ordinary bowl of cereal.

Now, the well-known cinnamon-doused cereal brand revealed that the next product it will be releasing won't only demand cereal lover's attention, it will also set their hearts (and taste buds) on fire. According to a Business Wire press release from General Mills, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is turning up the heat with its new pepper-flavored cereal, CinnaFuego Toast Crunch. However, while CinnaFuego Toast Crunch is adding a punch to the beloved product's original flavor, it will still have Cinnamon Toast Crunch's usual sweet taste. This sweet-and-spicy cereal will be available to purchase in August, but in the meantime, we have all the details on what Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans can expect.