Cinnamon Toast Crunch Just Dropped A Limited-Time Spicy Edition
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is known for being a cereal brand, of course, but it also has a pretty impressive track record for releasing unusual products with a fun flair. From partnering with B&G Foods to create a half-crunchy, half-creamy Cinnamon Toast Crunch spread to working with Crocs to bring fans shoes inspired by their favorite cereal— it should go without saying that most of the time, when Cinnamon Toast Crunch announces a new item, it won't be just an ordinary bowl of cereal.
Now, the well-known cinnamon-doused cereal brand revealed that the next product it will be releasing won't only demand cereal lover's attention, it will also set their hearts (and taste buds) on fire. According to a Business Wire press release from General Mills, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is turning up the heat with its new pepper-flavored cereal, CinnaFuego Toast Crunch. However, while CinnaFuego Toast Crunch is adding a punch to the beloved product's original flavor, it will still have Cinnamon Toast Crunch's usual sweet taste. This sweet-and-spicy cereal will be available to purchase in August, but in the meantime, we have all the details on what Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans can expect.
Cereal lovers are already eager to get their hands on CinnaFuego Toast Crunch
If you're chopping at the bit to pour a bowl of CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, hold your horses for a moment. According to General Mills' press release, you'll have to wait until August 12 to get a taste of this spicy cereal. However, when the sugar and spice snack does launch, you'll need to act fast. CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will only be available for purchase on Walmart.com, and only for a limited time. If you do manage to get a bag of the special edition release, you'll find that CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will come in a convenient resealable pouch. And, according to Food Business, each product will consist of 5.9 ozs of half-sweet, half-heat Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Of course, the cereal brand announced its new flavor on Instagram, and fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the comment section appear to already be gearing up for August 12. "LETS GOOOOOOOO FINALLY SOME SPICE," one enthusiastic user wrote. Another posted, "okay wait . just wait . if this isnt good , cinnamon toast crunch , we will have words !" Although CinnaFuego Toast Crunch's official release day is still a few weeks away, fans can appease their cravings for cinnamon by pouring themselves a cup of Swiss Miss and Cinnamon Toast Crunch's recent collab, Cinnamilk Hot Cocoa Mix. If it's spice you're seeking, you can always go the Mexican hot chocolate route and add a pinch of ground chili.