Swiss Miss And Cinnamon Toast Crunch Just Launched The Collab Of '90s Kids' Dreams

Millennials who spent their formative years in the '90s might remember fawning over Tamagotchis, reading "Goosebumps" books after school, and waiting impatiently through dial-up signals in order to share their innermost thoughts on LiveJournal. If you picture each of these activities like scenes in a movie, a set designer would be right to place an array of brightly packaged snacks in the background. The market for sugary pantry fillers — especially ones that had an element of kitsch — was at an all-time high throughout the decade, which gave way to such confections as Nerds Rope, eFrutti Gummi Candy, Warheads, and Baby Bottle Pops, per Candy District.

In a scene that takes place on a typical school day morning in the previous millennium, that same set designer might place a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a steaming cup of Swiss Miss on the kitchen table. Unlike certain '90s snacks that stopped being made (RIP, Jell-O Pudding Pops), however, the breakfast cereal and hot chocolate mix are still holding their weight on grocery store shelves. To the delight of sugary breakfast fans, Conagra Brands, Inc. has announced a new Swiss Miss product inspired by its General Mills counterpart.