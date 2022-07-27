Papa Murphy's Just Added The Dipping Sauces You've Always Wanted

Let's face it. Some foods just don't taste as good without a little something sprinkled or drizzled on top. For instance, what's the point of tucking into a plate of French fries with no ketchup? And what's a burger without a slice or two of gooey, melted cheese?

While undoubtedly delicious on its own, some might say the same thing about pizza. There are so many ways to elevate pizza, whether it's a store-bought frozen za' or a fresh pie that you bring home from your local pizza parlor. Southern Living recommends layering on a little pesto, chile oil, or hot honey, which is an especially delicious decision if your pizza is topped with pepperoni. As The Takeout puts it, "there's something about the honey that amplifies the flavor of pepperoni like crazy." While cheese lovers should consider adding grated parmesan, burrata, or ricotta on top of their already cheesy dish, you can also never go wrong with also adding some greens like baby spinach or arugula. If you love spicing up your pizza with additional ingredients, you may want to consider sauntering over to your local Papa Murphy's. This Washington-based chain has just debuted a line of dipping sauces designed to perfectly pair with its pizzas.