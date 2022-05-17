Papa Murphy's Newest Menu Addition Is A Win For Vegans

It's been traditionally difficult for vegans to eat pizza, as the specialty dish is completely covered in cheese. However, more chains have become accommodating to customers with dairy-free and plant-based diets over the years, with restaurants such as Blaze Pizza offering dairy-free cheese for those who either don't eat regular cheese or want to reduce their dairy intake.

Now, Papa Murphy's has added a new plant-based option for its patrons to choose from. Like Blaze Pizza, the Washington-based pizza chain allows its customers to select their choice of dough and toppings. But its new plant-based menu addition allows its customers to further customize their pizza to their liking. Previously, vegans could easily substitute cheese and other dairy-based sauces to create their own plant-based pizza at the chain (via Veg Knowledge). However, vegans no longer have to miss out on a classic pizza at Papa Murphy's because it just added a dairy-free cheese topping to its menu, per Chew Boom.