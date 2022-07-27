Chipotle Has Eerie News About A Looming Price Hike

Now that Chipotle's second-quarter numbers are in, customers aren't going to love what the company has to say: it's raising prices by another 4% in August (per Nation's Restaurant News). Still, the chain admitted that its sales continued to climb in the last quarter to the tune of 10.1%, with revenues increasing by 17%.

And while the first 2022 price hike in April didn't impact sales, some consumers took to Reddit to express their frustration with the decision. One user suggested the company was using the pandemic to profit. "Corporations are using the media narratives to jack prices up beyond all reason and are laughing all the way to the bank with their record profits and C-suite bonuses," someone else added. However, another user suggested they didn't care too much about the increases.

Chipotle has made several price hikes since 2021, so it remains to be seen whether another increase will come after August's prices are implemented — and if customers respond negatively.