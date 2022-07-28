If You're A Cookie-Loving Artist, DoubleTree Has Just The Contest For You

The collective pull toward chocolate chip cookies is woven into the American psyche just as deeply as hamburgers and apple pie. Contrary to the myth that its origin was a happy accident, the treat was invented in the kitchen of the Massachusetts Toll House Inn by chef Ruth Wakefield in the 1930s, and the first recipe appeared shortly thereafter in Wakefield's "Tried and True" cookbook (per The New Yorker). Little did Wakefield know, her humble "Toll House Crunch Cookie" would give rise to one of the most timeless, comforting, and ubiquitously beloved treats in the history of the cookie-verse.

While it might not be quite as famous as Ruth Wakefield's version, anyone who's spent the night at a DoubleTree by Hilton knows that one of the best things about the hotel chain is the signature warm chocolate chip cookies it doles out to guests at check-in. The recipe uses Nestlé Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chips, just like the original, but adds oats, walnuts, and a little lemon juice for a uniquely textured, irresistibly gooey cookie. If you're familiar with the brand's welcome treat and want to share your artistic rendering of it with the world, DoubleTree by Hilton has something sweet in store for you.