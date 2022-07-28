The New Trader Joe's Jalapeño Seasoning That Has Reddit Drooling

Trader Joe's is known for its original, fan-favorite products. Some cult favorites are so popular, in fact, that the grocery store released a list of its "13th Annual Customer Choice Awards" winners in January of 2022. The number one product overall was Trader Ming's Mandarin Orange Chicken, with runners-up including Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar, Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend, and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.

Trader Joe's shoppers took to Reddit to comment on the number one product with many confirming the Mandarin Orange Chicken is indeed one of their favorites. "I love this and so does my 6 year old. Only thing I can get her to eat without nagging her," wrote one user, while u/[deleted] chimed in "I love to toss a bag of frozen broccoli in with the chicken when I make it on the stovetop, sops up the extra sauce" followed by a "yum face" emoji.

While shoppers are oohing and ahhing over 2022's Customer Choice Award winners, a new product has been released, and, if Reddit has anything to say about it, it seems as if next year this seasoning might give these winners a run for their money.