Doug Haus' New Burger Has An Unlikely Inspiration

Dog Haus is infusing some strange uncle vibes into its latest burger, called "The Uncle Morty," which was developed with YouTube personality and chef Sam Zien. The all-beef burger features white American cheese, caramelized onions, and pastrami grilled with mustard. The masterpiece is then finished off with garlic aioli, and dill pickles, all stuffed between toasted King's Hawaiian Rolls (via Restaurant News). Zien says the burger is reminiscent of that one "funcle" we all have who, "always does something a little unexpected that makes everything better – just like the pastrami" (via Restaurant News).

Zien isn't new to the list of Dog Haus contributors: In 2020, "Sam The Cooking Guy" partnered with the chain to bring customers the "Mr. Miyagi," a deep-friend hot dog with teriyaki sauce, mayo, and wasabi furikake. After the item debuted, Zien told Restaurant News he couldn't wait, "to introduce more original items for The Absolute Brands in support of No Kid Hungry." The charity is working to launch and improve programs that provide healthy food the children around the country.

While there are tons of tips for making the best burger at home, if you fancy a try of Dog Haus' "Uncle Morty," it will be available from August 1 through September 30 at all U.S. locations (via Restaurant News). Even better, $1 of every burger order will benefit No Kid Hungry.