Why The Ice Cream Man May Be The Next Victim Of Inflation

Ice cream trucks came into being in the 1920s, when Prohibition left people searching for another way to indulge. According to Country Living, these early trucks sold treats like ice cream bars and popsicles because they were easy to eat while walking down the street.

Over the next few decades, other ice cream truck companies formed, each with their own specialties. While the first ice cream truck company, Good Humor, was famous for its ice cream pops, another company, Mister Softee, became known for its soft serve and sprinkles. Present-day company Big Gay Ice Cream Truck entices customers with crazy ice cream toppings, like pumpkin butter and sriracha (via Mental Floss).

But as much as we love ice cream trucks and the catchy jingle that signals their approach — especially during the summer — they may not be around much longer. Between the pandemic and rising gas prices, many ice cream truck companies are in danger of melting away into history.