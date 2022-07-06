Why You Might Not See Many Ice Cream Trucks This Year

One of the biggest reasons why ice cream trucks are slated to be a rarer sight this year is because of global supply chain shortages. Mobile ice cream businesses are having trouble getting the inventory they rely on for sales, with some ice cream truck drivers reporting they have to wait months for their ice cream orders to come in (via KRCG). Even certain crucial ice cream toppings are in short supply. For ice cream trucks — and most other businesses, for that matter — less inventory inevitably means fewer sales.

But that's not all. On top of supply chain hiccups and missing links, ice cream truck drivers are also facing the issue of an increase in gas prices. Insider explains that most customers are drawn to these trucks for their convenience and affordability. As gas prices climb, ice cream truck operators are now forced to increase their prices if they want to stay in business. How much would you pay for a Drumstick? Maybe not as much as they'll cost if fuel prices stay elevated.

While all this sounds like bad news for the future of ice cream trucks, there's a reason to chill out. You'll still find these mobile sweet purveyors cruising around city streets and playing their nostalgic tunes. Just don't be surprised if you see fewer flavor options or a couple missing toppings for the rest of the summer.