The Costco Dinnerware Set That Has Instagram Confused

Every few years, it seems that the internet stumbles across something as inexplicable as the Yanny or Laurel debate that originated on Reddit back in 2018. Well, okay, there's some science behind why some people hear 'Yanny' and some hear 'Laurel,' but you get the point.

These situations usually arise when the internet can't agree on something, like what color an article of clothing is. For instance, in 2015, 'The Dress' sent everyone into a frenzy debating whether it was blue and black or white and gold. As Business Insider explains it, the colors of the dress and the lighting of the image mess with the receptors in our eyes, making some of us perceive the colors differently.

In 2019, a similar optical illusion occurred with a pair of sneakers. According to the Times of India, some people saw gray sneakers with blue detailing, while others saw pink sneakers with white detailing. And now, here in 2022, this color conundrum is happening again, this time with a Costco dinnerware set.