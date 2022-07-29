What Andrew Zimmern Really Thought About His Last Airplane Meal

Considering how well traveled Zimmern is, there's no doubt he's experienced a variety of airplane meals in his day. Moreover, given the absolute worst foods Zimmern ate on "Bizarre Foods" over the years, we have reason to believe he probably isn't afraid of biting into the occasional bland plastic-wrapped meal. But ultimately, the chef thinks one airline is doing it better than others when it comes to in-flight meals.

"My last few flights the food has been really good on Delta," he wrote on Twitter. "All the new chicken prep is smartly cooked sous vide. The burrata chicken salad is great, love the pineapple with Tajin that comes with most lunches." It's worth noting that Zimmern's review comes just months after Delta announced it was revamping business and first-class meal selections to include more regional, gourmet options.

However, despite the chef giving the meal his stamp of approval, he did share two areas of improvement he'd still like to see for in-flight dining: more snack options, as well as lemon and limes. For what it's worth, the lack of in-flight fresh citrus may not be exclusive to Delta. Back in 2016, Post and Courier reported that several major airlines stopped carrying limes due to increased costs. In any case, it wasn't enough to stop Zimmern from singing the praises of his in-flight dinner with Delta. Here's to hoping other airlines take note!